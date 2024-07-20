Thunder Bay Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Woman

Case Number: TB24029237

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service is appealing to the public for assistance in locating 30-year-old Ericka Fioriti, who has been reported missing.

Details:

Name: Ericka Fioriti

Ericka Fioriti Age: 30

30 Last Seen: Wednesday, July 17, at approximately 2 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17, at approximately 2 p.m. Location: 300 block of North Syndicate Avenue

Description:

Gender: Female

Female Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Height: 5’2″

5’2″ Build: Slim

Slim Eyes: Brown

Brown Hair: Dark-brown, shoulder-length

Dark-brown, shoulder-length Additional: Wears glasses with a black frame

Clothing at Time of Disappearance:

Pajama pants

Grinch sweater

Nike tank top

Bright red Sketcher shoes

How to Help:

Anyone with information on Ericka Fioriti’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.