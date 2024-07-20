Thunder Bay Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Woman

Missing Person

Case Number: TB24029237

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service is appealing to the public for assistance in locating 30-year-old Ericka Fioriti, who has been reported missing.

Details:

  • Name: Ericka Fioriti
  • Age: 30
  • Last Seen: Wednesday, July 17, at approximately 2 p.m.
  • Location: 300 block of North Syndicate Avenue

Description:

  • Gender: Female
  • Ethnicity: Caucasian
  • Height: 5’2″
  • Build: Slim
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Hair: Dark-brown, shoulder-length
  • Additional: Wears glasses with a black frame

Clothing at Time of Disappearance:

  • Pajama pants
  • Grinch sweater
  • Nike tank top
  • Bright red Sketcher shoes

How to Help:

Anyone with information on Ericka Fioriti’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

