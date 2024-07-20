Thunder Bay Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Woman

Case Number: TB24029237
THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service is appealing to the public for assistance in locating 30-year-old Ericka Fioriti, who has been reported missing.
Details:
- Name: Ericka Fioriti
- Age: 30
- Last Seen: Wednesday, July 17, at approximately 2 p.m.
- Location: 300 block of North Syndicate Avenue
Description:
- Gender: Female
- Ethnicity: Caucasian
- Height: 5’2″
- Build: Slim
- Eyes: Brown
- Hair: Dark-brown, shoulder-length
- Additional: Wears glasses with a black frame
Clothing at Time of Disappearance:
- Pajama pants
- Grinch sweater
- Nike tank top
- Bright red Sketcher shoes
How to Help:
Anyone with information on Ericka Fioriti’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.