Sunny and Pleasant Weather Ahead for Northern Ontario Communities

Observations at Big Trout Lake Airport

As of 6:00 AM CDT on Saturday, July 20, 2024, the temperature in Big Trout Lake is 7.0°C. The dew point is close at 6.1°C, resulting in a high humidity level of 94%. The wind is light, blowing from the north at 5 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 102.2 kPa. Visibility is clear up to 16 km with sunny skies.

The Next Few Days

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Daytime: Mainly sunny with a high of 22°C. The UV index is high at 6.

Mainly sunny with a high of 22°C. The UV index is high at 6. Night: A few clouds with a low of 9°C.

Sunday, July 21, 2024

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 23°C. The UV index remains high at 6.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 23°C. The UV index remains high at 6. Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. Low of 9°C.

Monday, July 22, 2024

Daytime: Sunny with a high of 21°C.

Sunny with a high of 21°C. Night: Clear skies with a low of 11°C.

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Daytime: Sunny with a high of 24°C.

Sunny with a high of 24°C. Night: Clear skies with a low of 14°C.

Historical Averages for July

Average high: 22.8°C

22.8°C Average low: 11.5°C

11.5°C Greatest precipitation: 42.0 mm in 1997

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the cool start and sunny conditions, dressing in layers is advisable. Carry a light jacket for the early morning and evening coolness. Sunscreen and sunglasses are necessary for the high UV index periods, especially during midday.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Northern Ontario communities such as Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake often experience clear, crisp mornings with significant temperature fluctuations throughout the day. The proximity to large lakes and forested areas contributes to the dynamic weather patterns, making the region’s climate both interesting and variable.