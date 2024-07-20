Sunny and Cool Start in Marten Falls: Clear Skies Ahead

Observations in Marten Falls

As of 7:00 AM EDT on Saturday, July 20, 2024, the temperature in Marten Falls at Ogoki Post Airport is 6.6°C. The dew point is close at 6.5°C, resulting in a high humidity level of 99%. The wind is blowing from the northwest at 8 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.9 kPa. Visibility is clear up to 16 km with sunny skies.

The Next Few Days

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Sunny in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Winds will shift to the north at 20 km/h. The high will be 20°C with a UV index of 6, indicating high exposure. Night: A few clouds with winds from the north at 20 km/h, becoming light in the evening. The low will be 6°C.

Sunday, July 21, 2024

Mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. The high will be 23°C with a humidex of 25. The UV index will be 7, indicating high exposure. Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. Low of 7°C.

Monday, July 22, 2024

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. High of 16°C. Night: Clear skies with a low of 7°C.

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Sunny with a high of 19°C. Night: Clear skies with a low of 10°C.

Historical Averages for July

Average high: 23.1°C

Average low: 11.3°C

Greatest precipitation: 38.0 mm in 1995

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the cool start and sunny conditions, dressing in layers is advisable. Carry a light jacket for the early morning and evening coolness. Sunscreen and sunglasses are necessary for the high UV index periods, especially during midday.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Marten Falls, located in Northern Ontario, often experiences significant temperature fluctuations due to its northern latitude and proximity to large water bodies. The area is known for its clear, crisp mornings and sudden changes in weather, making it a dynamic place for weather enthusiasts.