OPP Warns of Possible Slowdowns on Highways 17 & 6 This Weekend

BLIND RIVER, ON – Motorists traveling on Highways 17 and 6 this weekend should anticipate potential slowdowns as the Anishnaabe Grandmothers Water Walkers embark on their journey.

Event Details:

What: Anishnaabe Grandmothers Water Walkers

Anishnaabe Grandmothers Water Walkers Route: Eastbound on Highway 17 and southbound on Highway 6 towards Manitoulin Island

Eastbound on Highway 17 and southbound on Highway 6 towards Manitoulin Island Start Date: July 21, 2024

July 21, 2024 End Date: August 7, 2024 (Ontario section), August 19, 2024 (overall trek in Detour, Michigan)

Purpose:

The Water Walkers will be circumnavigating Lake Huron, beginning from St. Joseph Island and concluding the Ontario segment in Sarnia.

Travel Advisory:

Traffic: Expect slowdowns on Highways 17 and 6.

Expect slowdowns on Highways 17 and 6. Safety Measures: The walkers will use the highway shoulder. They will be accompanied by a vehicle with hazard lights and a roof-mounted hazard light.

The walkers will use the highway shoulder. They will be accompanied by a vehicle with hazard lights and a roof-mounted hazard light. Timing: Walks may start before dawn and finish by 8:00 p.m.

The East Algoma OPP urges drivers to exercise patience and maintain safe driving practices during this period.

More Information:

For additional details, please visit www.thewateriscalling.org.