OPP Warns of Possible Slowdowns on Highways 17 & 6 This Weekend

BLIND RIVER, ON – Motorists traveling on Highways 17 and 6 this weekend should anticipate potential slowdowns as the Anishnaabe Grandmothers Water Walkers embark on their journey.
Event Details:
- What: Anishnaabe Grandmothers Water Walkers
- Route: Eastbound on Highway 17 and southbound on Highway 6 towards Manitoulin Island
- Start Date: July 21, 2024
- End Date: August 7, 2024 (Ontario section), August 19, 2024 (overall trek in Detour, Michigan)
Purpose:
The Water Walkers will be circumnavigating Lake Huron, beginning from St. Joseph Island and concluding the Ontario segment in Sarnia.
Travel Advisory:
- Traffic: Expect slowdowns on Highways 17 and 6.
- Safety Measures: The walkers will use the highway shoulder. They will be accompanied by a vehicle with hazard lights and a roof-mounted hazard light.
- Timing: Walks may start before dawn and finish by 8:00 p.m.
The East Algoma OPP urges drivers to exercise patience and maintain safe driving practices during this period.
More Information:
For additional details, please visit www.thewateriscalling.org.