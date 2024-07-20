Misty Morning in Dryden and Vermilion Bay: Showers and Sun Ahead

Current Conditions and Forecast

Observations in Dryden

As of 6:55 AM CDT on Saturday, July 20, 2024, Dryden is experiencing misty conditions. The temperature is 17.9°C with a dew point of 17.6°C, resulting in a very high humidity level of 98%. The wind is blowing from the northeast at 9 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.9 kPa. Visibility is currently reduced to 8 km due to the mist.

The Next Few Days

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Daytime: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches will dissipate this morning. High of 27°C with a humidex of 35. The UV index is moderate at 5.

Sunday, July 21, 2024

Daytime: Mainly sunny with a high of 27°C. The humidex will make it feel like 30. The UV index will be high at 7.

Monday, July 22, 2024

Daytime: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. High of 24°C.

Historical Averages for July

Average high: 25.6°C

25.6°C Average low: 13.7°C

13.7°C Greatest precipitation: 50.0 mm in 1970

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the misty start and the potential for showers, it is advisable to dress in layers and carry an umbrella or a light raincoat. As temperatures rise during the day, breathable and comfortable clothing is recommended. Sunscreen and sunglasses will be necessary for the sunny periods on Sunday.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Dryden and Vermilion Bay, located in Northwestern Ontario, often experience variable weather conditions due to their proximity to large water bodies like Wabigoon Lake and Eagle Lake. This region’s weather can quickly change, with foggy mornings often giving way to sunny afternoons.