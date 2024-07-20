Kenora Weather: Warm and Partly Cloudy with Showers Ahead

Current Conditions and Forecast

Observations in Kenora

As of 6:00 AM CDT on Saturday, July 20, 2024, Kenora is experiencing partly cloudy conditions. It is Ontario’s hot spot this morning with a temperature of 21.2°C. The dew point is at 18.3°C, resulting in a humidity level of 84%. The wind is blowing from the north-northwest at 9 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.8 kPa and rising. Visibility is clear up to 19 km, and the humidex makes it feel like 27°C​​.

The Next Few Days

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches will dissipate this morning. High of 28°C with a humidex of 36. The UV index is 7, indicating high exposure.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches will dissipate this morning. High of 28°C with a humidex of 36. The UV index is 7, indicating high exposure. Night: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm in the evening. Low of 16°C​​.

Sunday, July 21, 2024

Daytime: Sunny with a high of 27°C. The humidex will make it feel like 32. UV index remains high at 7.

Sunny with a high of 27°C. The humidex will make it feel like 32. UV index remains high at 7. Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. Low of 17°C​.

Monday, July 22, 2024

Daytime: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. High of 25°C.

Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. High of 25°C. Night: Cloudy periods with a 60% chance of showers. Low of 15°C​.

Historical Averages for July

Average high: 25.5°C

25.5°C Average low: 13.5°C

13.5°C Greatest precipitation: 45.0 mm in 1962

Wardrobe Suggestions

With warm temperatures and a mix of sun and cloud, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended. Carry an umbrella or a light raincoat for potential showers and thunderstorms. Use sunscreen, wear a hat and sunglasses, and stay hydrated. Evening temperatures will be cooler, so a light jacket might be necessary.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Kenora, located on the Lake of the Woods, is known for its beautiful lakeside scenery and variable weather. The lake’s vast size and the region’s mixed forest landscape can lead to quickly changing weather patterns, often bringing sudden showers or thunderstorms.