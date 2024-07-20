Extreme Heat and Air Quality Alerts for The Pas, and Most of Northern Manitoba

Current Conditions and Forecast

Heat Warning in Effect

The Pas MB – Weather – A heat warning is currently in effect for The Pas, Manitoba. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 29°C or higher, with overnight lows around 16°C throughout the weekend. Extreme heat poses health risks, particularly to older adults, infants, young children, pregnant people, individuals with physical or mental illnesses, and those with mobility issues.

Health Recommendations

Hydration: Drink water regularly, even if you do not feel thirsty.

Outdoor Activities: Schedule them during cooler parts of the day and take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

Sun Protection: Wear a wide-brimmed hat, use an umbrella, and apply sunscreen.

Indoor Cooling: Use air conditioning, block sunlight with curtains, and consider relocating to cooler spaces if needed.

Vulnerable Populations: Check on family, friends, and neighbors, especially those living alone or with health conditions.

Signs of Heat Illness: Watch for symptoms like fatigue, headache, and dizziness. Seek medical attention immediately if these occur.

For more detailed health advice, visit Manitoba Health​​.

Air Quality Alert Due to Smoke

Wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in The Pas. Fine particles in the smoke pose significant health risks.

Health Recommendations

Sensitive Groups: Seniors, pregnant people, smokers, young children, outdoor workers, and those with chronic health conditions should limit outdoor activities.

Indoor Air Quality: Keep windows and doors closed. Use air purifiers or good quality air filters in ventilation systems.

Outdoor Activities: Use a well-fitting N95 respirator mask if you must be outside.

Symptoms of Smoke Exposure: Watch for irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat, and seek medical assistance if severe symptoms like chest pains or severe cough occur.

For more information on protecting yourself from wildfire smoke, visit Canada.ca​ (Environment Canada)​.

Forecast for The Pas

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms. High of 29°C with a humidex of 36. Local smoke present.

Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms. Clearing overnight with a low of 20°C.

Sunday, July 21, 2024

Daytime: Sunny in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 29°C with a humidex of 34. Local smoke present.

Night: Clear skies with a low of 17°C.

Monday, July 22, 2024

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. High of 25°C.

Night: Cloudy periods with a 40% chance of showers. Low of 16°C​​.

Historical Averages for July

Average high: 26.1°C

Average low: 13.5°C

13.5°C Greatest precipitation: 45.0 mm in 1962

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the extreme heat and potential for poor air quality, wear light, breathable clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Keep hydrated, and use sunscreen. If you must be outdoors during smoky conditions, consider wearing an N95 mask.

Interesting Weather Trivia

The Pas is known for its large temperature variations due to its northern location. It experiences warm summers and very cold winters. The high temperatures during summer are a result of the area’s continental climate, which lacks moderating ocean influences.