Cloudy Skies and Showers for Fort Frances, Atikokan, and Quetico

Observations in Fort Frances

As of 6:00 AM CDT on Saturday, July 20, 2024, the temperature in Fort Frances is 13.8°C. The dew point is close at 13.2°C, resulting in a high humidity level of 97%. The wind is light, blowing from the southwest at 2 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.9 kPa and rising. The current conditions are not observed due to fog patches.

The Next Few Days

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Daytime: Mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches will dissipate this morning. Winds will shift to the northeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h by late afternoon. The high will be 27°C with a humidex of 35. The UV index is high at 7.

Sunday, July 21, 2024

Daytime: Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the morning. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. The high will be 27°C with a humidex of 34. The UV index will be 6, indicating high exposure.

Monday, July 22, 2024

Daytime: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. High of 25°C.

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. High of 25°C.

Historical Averages for July

Average high: 25.6°C

25.6°C Average low: 13.7°C

13.7°C Greatest precipitation: 45.0 mm in 1962

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the cloudy conditions and potential for showers, dressing in layers is advisable. Carry an umbrella or a light raincoat for the possibility of rain and thunderstorms. Sunscreen and sunglasses will be necessary for any sunny periods, particularly on Tuesday.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Fort Frances, Atikokan, and Quetico, located in Northwestern Ontario, are known for their beautiful natural landscapes and variable weather. The proximity to large lakes and forested areas can lead to quickly changing weather patterns, often bringing foggy mornings and unexpected showers.