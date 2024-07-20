Cloudy Day with Showers in Sioux Lookout

Current Conditions and Forecast

Observations in Sioux Lookout

As of 6:00 AM CDT on Saturday, July 20, 2024, the temperature in Sioux Lookout is 15.9°C. The dew point is close at 15.7°C, resulting in a very high humidity level of 99%. The wind is light, blowing from the north-northeast at 3 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.8 kPa and rising. The current conditions are not observed due to fog patches.

The Next Few Days

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches will dissipate this morning. High of 26°C with a humidex of 32. The UV index is high at 7. Night: Clear skies with a low of 11°C.

Sunday, July 21, 2024

Sunny with a high of 27°C. The humidex will make it feel like 30. The UV index remains high at 7. Night: Cloudy periods with a 40% chance of showers. Low of 17°C.

Monday, July 22, 2024

Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. High of 22°C. Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low of 12°C.

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Cloudy with a high of 21°C. Night: Cloudy periods with a low of 14°C.

Historical Averages for July

Average high: 25.4°C

25.4°C Average low: 13.3°C

13.3°C Greatest precipitation: 40.0 mm in 1980

Wardrobe Suggestions

With the high humidity and potential for showers, dressing in layers and carrying an umbrella or light raincoat is advisable. Sunscreen and sunglasses will be necessary for the sunny periods, particularly on Sunday. The evenings will be cooler, so a light jacket might be useful.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Sioux Lookout, known for its picturesque landscapes and outdoor activities, often experiences variable weather due to its northern location. The proximity to numerous lakes and forests can lead to quickly changing weather patterns, often bringing foggy mornings and unexpected showers.