Bromont Open Presented by Desjardins: A Thrilling Second Round Recap

Golf Château-Bromont | Bromont, Québec | July 18-21, 2024

Second-Round Notes – July 19, 2024

PGA TOUR Americas 2024 Season: 10th of 16 events

North America Swing: 4th of 10 events

Fortinet Cup Points: 500 (winner)

Purse: $225,000 ($40,500 winner)

Leaderboard After Round 2:

John Keefer (United States) -12 (63-65 – 128) T2 Matthew Anderson (Canada) -9 (66-65 – 131) T2 John Marshall Butler (United States) -9 (67-64 – 131) T2 Jonathan De Los Reyes (United States) -9 (67-64 – 131) T2 David Perkins (United States) -9 (67-64 – 131) T2 Jake Scott (United States) -9 (65-66 – 131) T7 Eleven Players Tied -8 (132)

BROMONT, Québec – A spectacular performance from John Keefer has him leading the pack after a scintillating second-round 5-under 65. This puts him three strokes ahead as we head into Saturday’s third round of the Bromont Open presented by Desjardins. Fortinet Cup’s No. 2, Matthew Anderson of Team Canada, is among five players tied for second at 9-under, all vying for the top spot.

John Keefer’s Stellar Play:

Keefer, a recent Baylor University graduate, demonstrated remarkable consistency, holding the 36-hole lead for the first time in his career. His six consecutive rounds in the 60s reflect his strong form. After a steady 1-under on the front-nine, Keefer surged ahead with a flawless 4-under on the back-nine, establishing a three-stroke lead.

Keefer’s 2024 Season Highlights:

Keefer has shown impressive form this season with three top-five finishes in his first three starts, including two runner-up positions. His career-low round of 63 in the first round included a phenomenal 6-under 29 on the opening nine. Currently No. 7 in the Fortinet Cup standings, Keefer aims to build on his strong performances.

Career Background:

Aged 23, Keefer boasts an illustrious collegiate career at Baylor University, including two individual victories and setting multiple records. His academic and athletic prowess earned him several honors, including three-time Big 12 Men’s Golf Scholar of the Year.

Saturday’s Tee Times:

Keefer will tee off at 12:30 p.m. ET with John Marshall Butler and Matthew Anderson. The third-round begins at 8:00 a.m. ET with threesomes off the No. 1 tee.

Competition Highlights:

Course Setup: Par 70 / 7,000 yards; Round 2 average: 68.28

Par 70 / 7,000 yards; Round 2 average: 68.28 Weather: Sunny, high of 78°F, winds WSW at 2-7 mph, gusts up to 18 mph.

Notable Performances:

Samuel Anderson (T7/-8): Recorded the second hole-in-one in PGA TOUR Americas history on the 191-yard par 3.

Recorded the second hole-in-one in PGA TOUR Americas history on the 191-yard par 3. Low Round of the Day: Three players shot 7-under 63: Jorge Villar (T18/-7), Carson Lundell (T18/-7), and Blake Tomlinson (T51/-4).

Three players shot 7-under 63: Jorge Villar (T18/-7), Carson Lundell (T18/-7), and Blake Tomlinson (T51/-4). Top Canadians: Matthew Anderson (T2/-9), Brendan MacDougall (T7/-8), Ki Taek Lee (T18/-7).

Challenging Holes:

Hole No. 1: The 462-yard par 4 remains the most challenging, averaging +.180 over par.

