Update – Winnipeg Police Seek Devon Charlie Colomb in Homicide Investigation

Homicide – Arrests & Public Assistance: C24-153322

Update:

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Police Service previously released information regarding the ongoing homicide investigation of a 28-year-old female, Ashley Isabella MURDOCK. Ashley was a member of Fisher River and Jackhead First Nation, residing in Winnipeg.

On July 5, 2024, at approximately 7:20 a.m. Ashley was found deceased at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Kennedy Street.

Her death was deemed suspicious, and the Homicide Unit took over the investigation.

The initial investigation determined Ashley had previously been reported missing

July 3. Investigators in the Missing Person Unit worked with family and community members to establish Ashley’s last point of contact/communication was on June 26.

Investigators believe that although the deceased was discovered in the 300 block of Kennedy, she had previously been moved from another location while already deceased.

Police identified several people involved in this offence and have now arrested and charged three individuals, while one remains outstanding. Ashley’s family have been notified.

On July 18, a 32-year-old female, Kelly Marie KROEKER of Winnipeg, was charged with Second Degree Murder.

On July 15, a 28-year-old male, Kenneth Walter YOUNG of Winnipeg, was charged with Accessory to Murder.

On July 14, a 38-year-old male, Charles Harold WOOD of Winnipeg, was charged with Accessory to Murder.

KROEKER, YOUNG and WOOD have been detained in custody.

The Homicide Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Devon Charlie COLOMB, who is wanted for Accessory to Murder.

Devon Charlie COLOMB (26)

***WANTED***

Do not approach this individual.

This investigation is continuing; anyone with information on the whereabouts of COLOMB is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org