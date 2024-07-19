Thunder Bay Weather Report: Sunshine with a Chance of Showers

Today’s Weather: Friday, July 19, 2024

Thunder Bay – Weather – As of 7:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay is experiencing mostly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 12°C. The current temperature is 11.5°C, with a dew point of 11.2°C, resulting in a high humidity level of 98%. The wind is light, coming from the west at 4 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 km. The barometric pressure is 101.8 kPa and falling, suggesting changes in the weather are on the way.

When you look out at Lake Superior today, you will see a Viking Cruise ship, there is another at Marina Park. Today 750 people from those ships will be in the city.

Forecast:

Today will start with sunny skies, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. The wind will become westerly at 20 km/h late this morning. The high for today is expected to be 28°C, with a humidex of 32. The UV index is 7, indicating a high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. The wind will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h, becoming light in the evening. The low will be 17°C.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday, July 20:

The day will start cloudy with a 30% chance of showers early in the morning and a risk of thunderstorms. It will clear up late in the morning, with a high of 23°C and a humidex of 25. The UV index remains high at 7. The night will be clear with a low of 11°C.

Sunday, July 21:

Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 27°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 12°C.

Monday, July 22:

The day will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 21°C, and the night will be clear with a low of 11°C.

Historical Weather Data

For today, the historical high temperature for Thunder Bay was 33.0°C in 1946, and the record low was 3.2°C in 1965. The greatest precipitation recorded on this date was 25.6 mm in 1978.

What to Wear

Given the mix of sun and clouds with potential showers, it is advisable to wear layers that can be adjusted throughout the day. Waterproof clothing and an umbrella are recommended for the chance of showers. For the sunnier periods, lightweight and breathable clothing, along with sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat, are recommended.

Fun Weather Fact

Thunder Bay has experienced some significant temperature extremes in July. The highest temperature ever recorded in the month was 37.8°C on July 11, 1936. This showcases the city’s potential for very hot summer days.