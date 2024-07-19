Robbery Suspect Arrested in Thunder Bay

Suspect in Knife-Point Robbery Caught Months After Incident

Thunder Bay, ON – Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a knife-point robbery that occurred earlier this year.

Incident Details

Thunder Bay Police Service officers responded to a robbery at a business in the 3100 block of Arthur Street West in Oliver Paipoonge just before midnight on April 22. The suspect entered the business, threatened a staff member with a knife, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.

Investigation and Arrest

The Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit continued their investigation, eventually identifying and locating the suspect.

On Thursday, July 18, police arrested Aaron Michael Edward DUCHARME, 35, of Thunder Bay. He faces charges of Robbery and Disguise with Intent.

Legal Proceedings

DUCHARME appeared in court on Friday and has been remanded into custody pending a future court date.