July 19 2024 Thunder Bay Police Seek Missing Female

July 19, 2024 – Missing Person – Mackenzie BOUCHER-LEGARDE, 17

Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Mackenzie BOUCHER-LEGARDE, 17.

She was last seen in the area of the 1000 block of Oliver Road at about 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 18.

She is described as an Indigenous female, 5’3″ in height with slim build. She has brown eyes and reddish-brown medium-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, black pants, and white Nike running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (807) 684-1200. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.