Thunder Bay Weather: Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures Ahead

Current Weather and Forecast for Thunder Bay

Today’s Weather

At 8:00 AM EDT on Thursday, July 18, 2024, Thunder Bay is experiencing mainly sunny conditions with a temperature of 11.4°C. The dew point is 10.6°C, and the humidity is high at 95%. Winds are light from the west at 4 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 km. The barometric pressure is 102.2 kPa and rising. The forecast for today is sunny with the wind becoming northwest at 20 km/h late this morning. The high will be 26°C, feeling like 29°C with the humidex. The UV index is 7, which is high.

Upcoming Days

July 18, 2024 (Tonight)

Tonight will be clear with a low of 11°C.

July 19, 2024 (Friday)

Friday will be sunny with the wind becoming west at 20 km/h late in the afternoon. The high will be 28°C, feeling like 33°C with the humidex. The UV index will again be 7, indicating high UV radiation. The night will be clear with a low of 14°C.

July 20, 2024 (Saturday)

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 25°C, and the night will be clear with a low of 11°C.

July 21, 2024 (Sunday)

Sunday will see another mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 27°C, and the night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers, with a low of 14°C.

Historical Weather Trivia

On July 18th, Thunder Bay has experienced various weather extremes. While specific historical records for the highest and lowest temperatures or greatest precipitation on this date aren’t available in the current data, typical summer weather in this region includes warm temperatures and occasional thunderstorms.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the sunny and warm conditions, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended. Sunscreen, sunglasses, and hats are essential due to the high UV index. An umbrella or light rain jacket may be useful for the potential showers expected over the weekend.

Thunder Bay Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay, located on the northern shore of Lake Superior, often experiences weather influenced by the lake. This can lead to sudden changes in weather, especially during the summer months.