Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake Weather Outlook

Current Weather and Forecast for Big Trout Lake Region

Today’s Weather

At 7:00 AM CDT on Thursday, July 18, 2024, the weather observed at Big Trout Lake Airport, which serves as a reference for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake, is sunny with a temperature of 17.0°C. The dew point is 12.4°C, and the humidity is 74%. Winds are blowing from the west-northwest at 15 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 16 km. The barometric pressure is 101.6 kPa. The forecast for today is sunny with a mix of sun and cloud late this afternoon. There is a 40% chance of showers with a risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. The wind will shift to the southwest at 30 km/h, with a high of 26°C, feeling like 30°C with the humidex. The UV index is 6, indicating high UV radiation.

Upcoming Days

July 18, 2024 (Tonight)

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The low will be 15°C.

July 19, 2024 (Friday)

Friday will start with clearing skies in the morning. Winds will become north at 30 km/h late in the afternoon. The high will be 22°C, and the UV index will remain high at 6. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 9°C.

July 20, 2024 (Saturday)

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 26°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

July 21, 2024 (Sunday)

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 24°C, and the night will have cloudy periods with a low of 12°C.

Historical Weather Trivia

On July 18th, historical weather data for Big Trout Lake includes a variety of extremes, although specific records for the highest and lowest temperatures or greatest precipitation are not provided. This region typically experiences warm temperatures in the summer with occasional thunderstorms due to its northern location and the influence of nearby water bodies.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For the sunny and warm conditions expected, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended. Sunscreen, sunglasses, and hats are essential due to the high UV index. Given the potential for showers and thunderstorms, an umbrella or light rain jacket would be useful.

Big Trout Lake Region Weather Trivia

Big Trout Lake, located in Northern Ontario, often sees weather patterns influenced by its proximity to large lakes and forests. This can result in sudden changes in weather, particularly during the summer months.