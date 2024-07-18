July 18 2024 Wildfire Update for Alberta: Fire Risk Climbs

EDMONTON – Wildfire Update – Extreme heat and increased fire activity in northern Alberta triggered an evacuation alert for the hamlet of Janvier and First Nations reserve Janvier 194. Residents are asked to be prepared to leave on short notice. The number of active wildfires in Alberta continues to climb with extreme fire danger throughout much of the province.
Alberta Emergency Alerts
- As of July 18, at 2 p.m., there is one emergency alert in effect.
- At 6 p.m. on July 17, the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RWMB) issued an evacuation alert for the hamlet of Janvier and the Janvier 194 community of the Chipewyan Prairie First Nation, due to a wildfire in the area.
- The community and First Nation are not at risk at this time but will remain under an evacuation alert due to the risk of smoke.
- Little Red River Cree Nation’s State of Local Emergency, declared via Band Council Resolution on July 10, remains in effect.
- Responses for both incidents are being led by the local authorities with Alberta Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) First Nations and regional field officers on hand to provide support.
Current situation
- An evacuation order remains in effect for the Garden River community.
- Semo Complex Fire (HWF061) is classified as out of control at more than 51,000 hectares in size, and it is still approximately nine kilometres from Highway 58 and 30 kilometres northwest of Garden River.
- The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo has issued an evacuation alert for residents of Janvier. The wildfire is approximately 440 hectares and is north of the Kettle River and west of Highway 881.
- Since January 1, there have been 868 wildfires recorded in the Forest Protection Area that have burned more than 358,000 hectares.
- Of these wildfires, 53 are classified as out of control, 38 are being held, 43 are under control and 734 have been extinguished.
- Residents near Slave Lake may see smoke columns due to SWF124, which is currently classified as out of control at more than 1,900 hectares. This wildfire does not pose a risk to surrounding communities at this time.
- Alberta currently has more than 1,800 personnel, 156 helicopters and 21 aircraft responding to wildfires throughout the province.
- In addition to provincial resources, Alberta has imported more than 240 firefighters and support staff, as well as three airtankers, from other jurisdictions to support wildfire response and suppression efforts.
- While lightning is a major cause of wildfires at this time of year, extra caution is urged to prevent any additional fire starts that will add to the already extreme wildfire situation.
- As of July 17, there are four wildfires of note in the Forest Protection Area. Information on these wildfires can be found by visiting the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard.
Fire bans
- A fire ban is in place for the entire Forest Protection Area of Alberta.
- Cities, towns, villages and summer villages, as well as federal lands, such as national parks, are exempt from this ban.
- These jurisdictions have the authority to issue their own bans and may have complementary bans in place.
- Albertans should visit the website or social media for their local municipality to confirm if a fire ban is in effect in their area.
- For information on activities prohibited under this ban, visit alberta.ca/fire-bans.
Support for evacuees
- As of July 16, Residents of Little Red River Cree Nation, Garden River are eligible for emergency evacuation payments.
- Residents are encouraged to apply online at evacuationpayment.alberta.ca/. Those who have left the area can access any local Alberta Supports office from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, for assistance applying for an emergency evacuation payment. Alberta Supports office locations are available at alberta.ca/alberta-supports.
- In-person applications will continue to be accepted from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in High Level at the Best Western Hotel (9616 AB-58) and at John D’Or Prairie School on Thursday, July 18.
Roads and highways
- Highway 881 is now closed between kilometres 213 and 241
- Visit 511.alberta.ca for up-to-date information on road closures and travel advisories.
Health care
- There are currently no hospital closures.
Education
- There are currently no school closures.
Emergency Preparedness
- Get ready for emergencies and disasters by taking simple steps now. To be prepared, Albertans need to know what to do, where to go and have enough supplies for a week or more. Supplies include food, water, medications and important documents. Include supplies for pets as well.
