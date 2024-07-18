Dryden Resident Facing Assault with a Weapon Charges

DRYDEN, ON – The Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment has arrested and charged an individual with assault with a weapon and spousal assault following an incident on Third Street.

On July 16, 2024, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Dryden OPP officers responded to a call at a residence in the City of Dryden.

Following an investigation, a 33-year-old has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

Assault with a weapon – Spousal

Assault – Spousal

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 12. To protect the victim’s identity, the OPP will not release the names involved.

If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, help is available. Contact local resources or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 for assistance across Ontario. In emergencies, dial 9-1-1 immediately.