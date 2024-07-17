Weather Report for Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Current Conditions

Observed at Dryden Airport

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, the weather conditions are as follows:

Condition : Cloudy

: Cloudy Temperature : 11.0°C

: 11.0°C Dew Point : 10.4°C

: 10.4°C Humidity : 96%

: 96% Wind : NW at 11 km/h

: NW at 11 km/h Pressure : 102.0 kPa

: 102.0 kPa Visibility: 16 km

Forecast for the Coming Days

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Daytime : The weather will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers early this morning. Winds will become northwest at 20 km/h this morning. The high temperature will reach 22°C. The UV index is high at 7, so sun protection is recommended.

: The weather will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers early this morning. Winds will become northwest at 20 km/h this morning. The high temperature will reach 22°C. The UV index is high at 7, so sun protection is recommended. Night: The sky will be clear with winds from the northwest at 20 km/h, becoming light in the evening. The low temperature will be 10°C.

Thursday, July 18, 2024

Daytime : The day will be sunny with winds becoming west at 20 km/h in the afternoon. The high will be 25°C, with a humidex of 27°C. The UV index will remain high at 7.

: The day will be sunny with winds becoming west at 20 km/h in the afternoon. The high will be 25°C, with a humidex of 27°C. The UV index will remain high at 7. Night: The night will be clear with a low of 14°C.

Friday, July 19, 2024

Daytime : Expect sunny conditions with a high of 28°C.

: Expect sunny conditions with a high of 28°C. Night: The sky will be clear with a low of 15°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the mild temperatures and varying weather conditions, it’s advisable to wear layers. In the mornings and evenings, a light jacket or sweater will be useful. During the day, lighter clothing such as t-shirts and shorts will be comfortable. Don’t forget sun protection including a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen due to the high UV index.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know? The UV index provides a measure of the strength of sunburn-producing ultraviolet radiation at a particular place and time. An index of 7 is considered high, indicating that unprotected skin can be damaged and burn quickly.