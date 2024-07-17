Weather Report for Kenora, Lake of the Woods, Grassy Narrows, and Whitedog

Current Conditions

Observed at Kenora Airport

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, the weather conditions are as follows:

Condition : Mainly Clear

: Mainly Clear Temperature : 11.0°C

: 11.0°C Dew Point : 10.1°C

: 10.1°C Humidity : 94%

: 94% Wind : NNW at 6 km/h

: NNW at 6 km/h Pressure : 102.1 kPa (Rising)

: 102.1 kPa (Rising) Visibility: 32 km

Forecast for the Coming Days

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Daytime : The weather will be mainly sunny with a high of 22°C. The UV index is high at 7, so sun protection is recommended.

: The weather will be mainly sunny with a high of 22°C. The UV index is high at 7, so sun protection is recommended. Night: The sky will be clear with a low temperature of 12°C.

Thursday, July 18, 2024

Daytime : The day will be sunny with a high of 24°C. The humidex will make it feel like 27°C. The UV index will remain high at 7.

: The day will be sunny with a high of 24°C. The humidex will make it feel like 27°C. The UV index will remain high at 7. Night: The night will be clear with a low of 17°C.

Friday, July 19, 2024

Daytime : Expect sunny conditions with a high of 28°C.

: Expect sunny conditions with a high of 28°C. Night: The sky will be clear with a low of 16°C.

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Daytime : A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. The high temperature will be 29°C.

: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. The high temperature will be 29°C. Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. The low temperature will be 17°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the mild temperatures and sunny conditions, it’s advisable to wear lightweight, breathable clothing during the day. In the mornings and evenings, a light jacket or sweater may be useful. Don’t forget sun protection including a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen due to the high UV index.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know? The UV index is a measure of the strength of sunburn-producing ultraviolet radiation at a particular place and time. An index of 7 is considered high, indicating that unprotected skin can be damaged and burn quickly.