Weather Report for Kenora, Lake of the Woods, Grassy Narrows, and Whitedog

Current Conditions
Observed at Kenora Airport
As of 5:00 AM CDT on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, the weather conditions are as follows:
- Condition: Mainly Clear
- Temperature: 11.0°C
- Dew Point: 10.1°C
- Humidity: 94%
- Wind: NNW at 6 km/h
- Pressure: 102.1 kPa (Rising)
- Visibility: 32 km
Forecast for the Coming Days
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
- Daytime: The weather will be mainly sunny with a high of 22°C. The UV index is high at 7, so sun protection is recommended.
- Night: The sky will be clear with a low temperature of 12°C.
Thursday, July 18, 2024
- Daytime: The day will be sunny with a high of 24°C. The humidex will make it feel like 27°C. The UV index will remain high at 7.
- Night: The night will be clear with a low of 17°C.
Friday, July 19, 2024
- Daytime: Expect sunny conditions with a high of 28°C.
- Night: The sky will be clear with a low of 16°C.
Saturday, July 20, 2024
- Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. The high temperature will be 29°C.
- Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. The low temperature will be 17°C.
Wardrobe Suggestions
Given the mild temperatures and sunny conditions, it’s advisable to wear lightweight, breathable clothing during the day. In the mornings and evenings, a light jacket or sweater may be useful. Don’t forget sun protection including a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen due to the high UV index.
Interesting Weather Trivia
Did you know? The UV index is a measure of the strength of sunburn-producing ultraviolet radiation at a particular place and time. An index of 7 is considered high, indicating that unprotected skin can be damaged and burn quickly.