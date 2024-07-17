Wasaho Cree Nation Weather: Mild and Clear Conditions

Today’s Weather and the Week Ahead

Current Conditions

Fort Severn is experiencing a chilly start to the day with temperatures near +3c. Wasaho is the coldest place in Ontario this morning.

For the day expect a high around 13°C and mostly clear skies. Winds are light from the northwest at 10 km/h, and the barometric pressure is stable. Humidity is moderate, making for a comfortable morning.

Forecast for the Coming Days

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Today, Fort Severn will have a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures rising to a high of 13°C. Winds will remain light, providing a calm and pleasant atmosphere. The UV index is moderate, so sun protection is recommended if you’re outdoors for extended periods​​.

Thursday, July 18, 2024

Thursday will continue with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 17°C. The evening will see cloudy periods with temperatures dropping to a low of 8°C​​.

Friday, July 19, 2024

Expect another day with a mix of sun and cloud on Friday, with a high of 16°C. The night will bring more cloudy periods, with a low of 7°C​.

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Saturday will feature sunny conditions with temperatures reaching up to 18°C. Nighttime will bring clear skies and a low of 7°C​ (Environment Canada)​.

Historical Data

On this date, Fort Severn has experienced a variety of temperatures. The highest recorded temperature was 20.4°C in 2008, while the lowest was 2.0°C in 2009. Typically, the average high around this time is 19°C, and the average low is 9°C​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the mild temperatures and clear skies, it is advisable to wear lightweight and comfortable clothing. Bring a light jacket for the cooler evening temperatures. Sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended due to the moderate UV index.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know? Fort Severn, located in the northern part of Ontario, often experiences cooler summer temperatures compared to southern regions. Despite its northern latitude, the area can enjoy mild and pleasant summer days, making it an interesting spot for weather enthusiasts.