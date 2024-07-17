Thunder Bay Weather Outlook: Warm and Mostly Clear

Current Conditions

Observed at Thunder Bay Airport

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, the weather conditions are as follows:

Condition : Mostly Cloudy

: Mostly Cloudy Temperature : 13.2°C

: 13.2°C Dew Point : 10.8°C

: 10.8°C Humidity : 85%

: 85% Wind : W at 17 km/h

: W at 17 km/h Pressure : 101.4 kPa (Rising)

: 101.4 kPa (Rising) Visibility: 32 km

Forecast for the Coming Days

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Daytime : The weather will be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers early this morning. Winds will become northwest at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h this morning. The high temperature will reach 23°C with a humidex of 25°C. The UV index is high at 6, so sun protection is recommended.

: The weather will be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers early this morning. Winds will become northwest at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h this morning. The high temperature will reach 23°C with a humidex of 25°C. The UV index is high at 6, so sun protection is recommended. Night: The sky will clear late this evening with winds from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, becoming light in the evening. The low temperature will be 9°C.

Thursday, July 18, 2024

Daytime : The day will be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Winds will become west at 20 km/h late in the morning. The high will be 27°C, with a humidex of 28°C. The UV index will be very high at 8.

: The day will be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Winds will become west at 20 km/h late in the morning. The high will be 27°C, with a humidex of 28°C. The UV index will be very high at 8. Night: The night will be clear with a low of 13°C.

Friday, July 19, 2024

Daytime : Expect sunny conditions with a high of 27°C.

: Expect sunny conditions with a high of 27°C. Night: The sky will be clear with a low of 14°C.

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Daytime : A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. The high temperature will be 25°C.

: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. The high temperature will be 25°C. Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. The low temperature will be 11°C.

Sunday, July 21, 2024

Daytime : The day will be sunny with a high of 25°C.

: The day will be sunny with a high of 25°C. Night: The sky will be clear with a low of 13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the moderate temperatures and mostly clear conditions, it’s advisable to wear layered clothing. In the mornings and evenings, a light jacket or sweater will be useful. During the day, lighter clothing such as t-shirts and shorts will be comfortable. Don’t forget sun protection including a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen due to the high UV index.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay’s proximity to Lake Superior significantly influences its weather, often resulting in more moderate temperatures compared to inland areas. The lake acts as a cooling source in the summer and a warming source in the winter.