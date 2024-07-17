Sault Ste. Marie Weather: Clear and Mild Conditions

Today’s Weather and the Week Ahead

Current Conditions

Sault Ste. Marie is starting the day with temperatures around 20°C and mostly clear skies. Winds are light from the northwest at 10 km/h, and the barometric pressure is stable. The humidity is moderate, making for a comfortable morning atmosphere.

Forecast for the Coming Days

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Today, Sault Ste. Marie will enjoy mostly sunny conditions with temperatures rising to a high of 24°C by the afternoon. Winds will remain light from the northwest at 10 km/h. The UV index is high at 8, so sun protection is recommended. The humidex value will make it feel like 27°C​.

Thursday, July 18, 2024

Thursday will bring similar sunny conditions with a high of 25°C. The evening will remain clear, with temperatures dropping to a low of 15°C, making for a cool and comfortable night​​.

Friday, July 19, 2024

Expect another sunny day on Friday with a high of 26°C. Clear skies will continue into the night, with a low of 16°C​​.

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Saturday will maintain the sunny trend with temperatures reaching up to 27°C. Nighttime will bring clear skies and a low of 17°C​ (Environment Canada)​.

Historical Data

On this date, Sault Ste. Marie has experienced a range of temperatures. The highest recorded temperature was 33.5°C in 2005, while the lowest was 4.3°C in 1985. The greatest precipitation recorded on this day was 26.3 mm in 1984. Typically, the average high is around 24.2°C, and the average low is 11.5°C​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the warm temperatures and clear skies, it’s advisable to wear lightweight, breathable clothing. Sunglasses, hats, and sunscreen are essential due to the high UV index. A light jacket for the evening is recommended as temperatures will drop slightly.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sault Ste. Marie can experience significant temperature variations during July. The city once recorded a high of 33.5°C on July 17th, showcasing the potential for hot summer days. These temperature extremes highlight the dynamic nature of Sault Ste. Marie’s summer weather.