OPP Continues Search for Missing Sioux Lookout Resident Jeremy Sergerie

(SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are intensifying their search for 23-year-old Jeremy Sergerie from Sioux Lookout. To aid the search, an updated list of his belongings and clothing is being shared with the public. If you encounter any of these items, please avoid touching or moving them and contact the OPP immediately.
Jeremy, described as a First Nations male, 5’8″ with a slight build and short black hair, was last seen on the morning of Friday, June 21st, 2024. He was walking into a wooded area behind Cedar Crescent in Sioux Lookout.
Last Known Appearance:
- Clothing: Yellow hoodie sweater, dark t-shirt, black pants, brown Timberland boots
- Bags: Green backpack, black duffel bag, light brown satchel
Personal Items:
- Grey running shoes
- High-visibility hunter orange vest
- Wooden handled axe
- Black miniature fishing rod
- 5″ hunting knife with brown wooden handle and light brown leather sheath
- Makita power drill and charger
- PS4 gaming system, controller, and games
Police and family are deeply concerned for Jeremy’s safety. If you have any information about his whereabouts or have seen or spoken with him, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.