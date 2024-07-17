July 17 2024: Weather Report for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake

Current Conditions

Observed at Big Trout Lake Airport

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, the weather conditions are as follows:

Condition : Sunny

Temperature : 6.9°C

Dew Point : 6.9°C

Humidity : 100%

Wind : NNE at 8 km/h

Pressure : 101.9 kPa

Visibility: 16 km

Forecast for the Coming Days

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Daytime : The weather will be sunny with a high of 23°C. The humidex will make it feel like 25°C. The UV index is high at 6, so sun protection is recommended.

Night: The sky will be clear initially, becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Winds will shift to the west at 20 km/h late this evening. The low temperature will be 13°C.

Thursday, July 18, 2024

Daytime : Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers late in the afternoon, with a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will come from the southwest at 30 km/h. The high will be 27°C with a humidex of 30°C. The UV index will remain high at 6.

Night: The night will be cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. The low will be 13°C.

Friday, July 19, 2024

Daytime : A mix of sun and cloud is expected with a 30% chance of showers. The high temperature will be 25°C.

Night: The sky will be clear with a low of 10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the varying weather conditions, it’s advisable to layer your clothing. In the mornings and evenings, temperatures will be cooler, so a light jacket or sweater will be useful. During the day, lighter clothing such as t-shirts and shorts will be comfortable. Don’t forget sun protection including a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen due to the high UV index.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know? The humidex, or humidity index, is a measure used in Canada to describe how hot the weather feels to the average person, by combining the effect of heat and humidity. The higher the humidex number, the hotter the weather feels.