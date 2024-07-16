Warm and Breezy in Winnipeg: Weather Report for July 16 2024

Current Weather Conditions in Winnipeg

Overview

Winnipeg is experiencing warm and breezy weather with temperatures expected to reach up to 27°C today. The morning will start off sunny, but clouds will increase throughout the day, leading to a chance of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Winds will be from the northwest at 15 km/h, gusting up to 30 km/h in the afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Today (July 16, 2024):

The day begins sunny with temperatures gradually rising to a high of 27°C by the afternoon. Clouds will increase, bringing a 30% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms starting around 1 PM and continuing into the evening. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 km/h during the thunderstorms.

Tonight:

Skies will clear up late in the evening, with temperatures cooling down to around 16°C. Winds will shift to the east at 10 km/h, providing a calm and comfortable night.

Tomorrow (July 17, 2024):

Expect sunny skies with a high of 29°C. The clear weather will continue into the night, with temperatures dropping to a mild 17°C.

Upcoming Days:

Thursday (July 18, 2024): Sunny with a high of 30°C and a low of 18°C.

Sunny with a high of 30°C and a low of 18°C. Friday (July 19, 2024): Sunny with a high of 31°C and a low of 19°C.

Sunny with a high of 31°C and a low of 19°C. Saturday (July 20, 2024): Sunny with a high of 32°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this date, the highest temperature recorded in Winnipeg was 35.0°C in 1949, while the lowest was 4.9°C in 1998. The greatest precipitation recorded on this date was 64.0 mm in 2001, highlighting the variability of summer weather in the region​​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With warm temperatures and the possibility of showers and thunderstorms, it is advisable to wear light, breathable clothing during the day. Carrying a light rain jacket or umbrella can help stay dry in case of sudden showers. Sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat are essential for sun protection.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Winnipeg, known for its extreme seasonal temperature variations, holds the nickname “Winterpeg” due to its cold winters. However, summers can be quite warm, with long daylight hours and plenty of sunshine, making it an ideal time to enjoy outdoor activities.