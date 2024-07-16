Scorching Heat Persists in Edmonton: July 16 2024 Weather Report

Edmonton is experiencing a heat wave with temperatures expected to reach significant highs over the next few days. As of today, temperatures will peak at 31°C, with a humidex making it feel like 34°C. Winds will be light, shifting to the southeast at 10 km/h by the afternoon. The UV index is high at 7, indicating the need for sun protection.

Detailed Forecast

Today (July 16, 2024):

The day will see a mix of sun and clouds with a risk of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. The temperature will climb to a high of 31°C. Tonight, expect clearing skies late in the evening with continued risk of thunderstorms early on and a low of 20°C.

Tomorrow (July 17, 2024):

Sunny skies will dominate with temperatures soaring to 34°C. Nighttime will be clear with a low of 20°C.

Upcoming Days:

Thursday (July 18, 2024): Sunny with a high of 33°C and a low of 20°C.

Sunny with a high of 33°C and a low of 20°C. Friday (July 19, 2024): Sunny with a high of 33°C, becoming partly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 18°C.

Sunny with a high of 33°C, becoming partly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 18°C. Saturday (July 20, 2024): Sunny with a high of 32°C and a low of 18°C.

Sunny with a high of 32°C and a low of 18°C. Sunday (July 21, 2024): Sunny with a high of 34°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this date, the highest recorded temperature was 30.7°C in 2018. The lowest recorded temperature was around 8°C. The greatest precipitation recorded on this date was 22.6 mm in 2004​ (Environment Canada)​​ (Environment Canada)​​ (Environment Canada)​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the high temperatures and intense UV index, it is advisable to wear light, breathable clothing such as shorts, t-shirts, and hats. Sunscreen and sunglasses are essential for sun protection. Staying hydrated and taking breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas are important during this heat wave.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Edmonton, known for its vast parklands, experiences significant temperature fluctuations. The city’s long summer days, with sunsets as late as 9:53 PM, provide ample time for outdoor activities, but it’s crucial to stay protected during these high-temperature periods.