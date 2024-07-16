Mixed Weather in Kenora and Surrounding Areas July 16 2024 Forecast

Current Weather Conditions in Kenora and Cottage Country

Overview

Kenora and its surrounding areas, including Lake of the Woods, Grassy Narrows, Whitedog FN, and the Winnipeg East Cottage country, are experiencing partly cloudy conditions this morning. The temperature is 12°C, observed at Kenora Airport at 5:00 AM CDT. The barometric pressure is 101.2 kPa and rising, indicating stable weather. Humidity is at 82%, with winds from the west-northwest at 10 km/h and visibility at 32 km.

Detailed Forecast

Today (July 16, 2024):

A mix of sun and cloud will dominate the morning, becoming cloudy near noon with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon. There is a possibility of isolated thunderstorms. Winds will increase from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high will be 19°C, and the UV index is 5 (moderate). Tonight, it will remain mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Winds will decrease, becoming light from the north in the evening. The low will be 11°C.

Tomorrow (July 17, 2024):

Expect sunny weather with a high of 22°C. The UV index will be 7 (high). The night will be clear, with temperatures dropping to a low of 15°C.

Thursday (July 18, 2024):

Sunny conditions will continue with a high of 26°C. The night will remain clear with a low of 18°C.

Friday (July 19, 2024):

The sunny weather persists with a high of 28°C. The night will be clear with a low of 18°C​.

Historical Weather Data

On this date, historical weather data for Kenora shows that the highest recorded temperature was 32.5°C, while the lowest was 5.1°C. The area has experienced a wide range of weather conditions, making it important to stay prepared for sudden changes​​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the variable weather and potential for showers, carrying an umbrella or a light rain jacket is advisable. Lightweight and breathable clothing such as t-shirts and shorts are recommended for the daytime. Sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat are essential for sun protection during the clear periods.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Kenora, located near the beautiful Lake of the Woods, is known for its stunning natural scenery and outdoor activities. The region often experiences a range of weather conditions, making it a popular spot for weather enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.