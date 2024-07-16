July 16 2024 Variable Weather in Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Current Weather Conditions in Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Overview

As of 5:00 AM CDT, Vermilion Bay and Dryden are experiencing cloudy conditions with a temperature of 13°C observed at Dryden Airport. The barometric pressure is 101.0 kPa, and humidity is high at 91%. Winds are coming from the west-northwest at 9 km/h, with visibility at 16 km.

Detailed Forecast

Today (July 16, 2024):

The weather will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers this afternoon, including a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will increase from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high will be 19°C, and the UV index is 5 (moderate). Tonight, it will remain mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h, becoming light late in the evening and then increasing again after midnight, gusting to 40 km/h. The low will be 10°C.

Tomorrow (July 17, 2024):

Expect sunny weather with winds becoming northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. The high will be 22°C, with a UV index of 7 (high). The night will be clear with a low of 13°C.

Thursday (July 18, 2024):

Sunny conditions will continue with a high of 26°C. The night will remain clear with a low of 16°C.

Friday (July 19, 2024):

The sunny weather persists with a high of 27°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a low of 15°C​​.

Historical Weather Data

On this date, historical weather data for Dryden indicates that the highest recorded temperature was around 30°C, while the lowest was 6°C. The area has experienced a wide range of weather conditions, making it important to stay prepared for sudden changes​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the variable weather and potential for showers and thunderstorms, carrying an umbrella or a light rain jacket is advisable. Lightweight and breathable clothing such as t-shirts and shorts are recommended for the daytime. Sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat are essential for sun protection during the clear periods.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Vermilion Bay and Dryden, located in Northwestern Ontario, are known for their beautiful natural scenery and outdoor activities. The region often experiences a range of weather conditions, making it a popular spot for weather enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.