July 16 2024 – Thunder Bay Weather: Cloudy with Showers and Thunderstorms

Current Weather Conditions in Thunder Bay

Overview

Thunder Bay – Weather – Thunder Bay is experiencing mostly cloudy conditions this morning, with a temperature of 14°C observed at Thunder Bay Airport at 6:00 AM EDT. The barometric pressure is 100.7 kPa and falling, indicating potential changes in the weather. The humidity is high at 98%, and winds are coming from the west-southwest at 12 km/h. Visibility is good at 24 km.

Detailed Forecast

Today (July 16, 2024):

Cloud cover will increase early this morning, with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h late this morning. The temperature will rise to a high of 23°C, with a humidex of 27, and the UV index will be 6 (high).

Tonight:

The evening will remain mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms early on. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h will become light in the evening, then increase again after midnight, gusting to 40 km/h. The low will be 11°C.

Tomorrow (July 17, 2024):

Expect mainly cloudy conditions with winds from the north at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high will be 23°C, with a UV index of 6 (high). The night will clear up, with temperatures dropping to a low of 8°C.

Thursday (July 18, 2024):

Sunny weather will return with a high of 26°C. The night will be clear with a low of 11°C.

Friday (July 19, 2024):

The sunny conditions will continue with a high of 27°C. The night will remain clear with a low of 14°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this date, historical weather data for Thunder Bay shows a range of temperatures, with highs potentially reaching up to 30°C. The region often experiences significant variability in weather conditions, making it essential to be prepared for sudden changes.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the mixed weather and potential for showers and thunderstorms, carrying an umbrella or a light rain jacket is advisable. Lightweight and breathable clothing such as t-shirts and shorts are recommended for the daytime. Sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat are essential for sun protection during the clear periods.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay, located on the north shore of Lake Superior, is known for its beautiful natural scenery and outdoor activities. The city’s location often leads to a variety of weather conditions, influenced by the lake’s presence.