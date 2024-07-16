July 16 2024 Showers and Sunshine in Toronto

Current Weather Conditions in Toronto

Overview

Toronto is experiencing a mix of showers and sunshine today. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 29°C with intermittent showers and a risk of thunderstorms throughout the day. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h.

Detailed Forecast

Today (July 16, 2024):

The morning starts with showers and a risk of thunderstorms, with an 80% chance of precipitation. Temperatures will rise to a high of 29°C by the afternoon. Showers will become less frequent but still pose a risk throughout the day. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. By evening, the skies will start to clear, and temperatures will drop to around 22°C​.

Tonight:

Clear skies are expected overnight with a low of 21°C. Winds will shift to the west at 20 km/h, providing a calm and comfortable night.

Tomorrow (July 17, 2024):

Sunny skies will dominate, with temperatures rising to a high of 31°C. The night will remain clear, with temperatures dropping to a mild 22°C.

Upcoming Days:

Thursday (July 18, 2024): Sunny with a high of 30°C and a low of 21°C.

Sunny with a high of 30°C and a low of 21°C. Friday (July 19, 2024): Sunny with a high of 32°C and a low of 22°C.

Sunny with a high of 32°C and a low of 22°C. Saturday (July 20, 2024): Sunny with a high of 33°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this date, the highest temperature recorded in Toronto was 34.7°C in 1988, while the lowest was 7.2°C in 1967. The greatest precipitation recorded on this date was 25.9 mm in 1941, illustrating the variability of Toronto’s summer weather​​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With the mix of showers and warm temperatures, it’s advisable to wear light, breathable clothing during the day. Carrying an umbrella or light rain jacket will help stay dry during showers. Sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat are essential for sun protection when the skies clear.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Toronto, known for its diverse climate, experiences significant temperature variations. The city’s location on Lake Ontario often moderates its weather, but summer can bring a mix of hot, humid days and occasional thunderstorms, offering a dynamic weather pattern for residents and visitors.