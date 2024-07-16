July 16, 2024 – Mixed Weather in Sioux Lookout

Current Weather Conditions in Sioux Lookout

Overview

Sioux Lookout is experiencing mostly cloudy conditions this morning with a temperature of 14°C observed at Sioux Lookout Airport at 5:00 AM CDT. The barometric pressure is 101.0 kPa and rising, indicating stable weather. The humidity is at 84%, and winds are from the north-northwest at 12 km/h, with visibility at 24 km.

Detailed Forecast

Today (July 16, 2024):

A mix of sun and cloud will become fully cloudy by this morning. There is a 40% chance of showers late this morning and into the afternoon, with a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will pick up from the north at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high will be 18°C, and the UV index is 4 (moderate).

Tonight:

The evening will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of showers, and there is a risk of thunderstorms early in the evening. It will become partly cloudy after midnight, with winds from the north at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, before becoming light late in the evening. The low will be 9°C.

Tomorrow (July 17, 2024):

Expect sunny weather with winds becoming northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. The high will reach 22°C, with a UV index of 6 (high). The night will be clear with a low of 13°C.

Thursday (July 18, 2024):

Sunny conditions will continue with a high of 26°C. The night will remain clear with a low of 17°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this date, historical weather data indicates that the highest temperature recorded in Sioux Lookout was around 30°C, while the lowest was 7°C. The region can experience a range of weather conditions, making it important to stay prepared for sudden changes​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the mixed weather and possibility of showers and thunderstorms, it is advisable to carry an umbrella or a light rain jacket. Lightweight and breathable clothing such as t-shirts and shorts are recommended for the daytime. Sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat are essential for sun protection during the clear periods.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Sioux Lookout, located in Northwestern Ontario, is known for its beautiful natural scenery and outdoor activities. The region often experiences variable weather, making it an interesting location for weather enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.