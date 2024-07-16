July 15 2024: Sunny and Warm in Saskatoon: Weather Report

Saskatoon is currently experiencing pleasant weather with temperatures expected to be warm and sunny. As of today, temperatures will reach a high of 27°C, providing ideal conditions for outdoor activities. Winds will be light, coming from the northwest at around 15 km/h.

Detailed Forecast

Today (July 16, 2024):

The day will feature mainly sunny skies, with temperatures climbing to a high of 27°C. Winds will be light and variable, shifting to northwest at 15 km/h in the afternoon. Tonight, the skies will remain clear with temperatures dropping to a cool 14°C.

Tomorrow (July 17, 2024):

Sunny skies will continue with temperatures expected to soar to 29°C. The night will remain clear with a low of 16°C.

Upcoming Days:

Thursday (July 18, 2024): Sunny with a high of 30°C and a low of 17°C.

Sunny with a high of 30°C and a low of 17°C. Friday (July 19, 2024): Sunny with a high of 31°C and a low of 18°C.

Sunny with a high of 31°C and a low of 18°C. Saturday (July 20, 2024): Sunny with a high of 32°C and a low of 19°C.

Sunny with a high of 32°C and a low of 19°C. Sunday (July 21, 2024): Sunny with a high of 33°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this date, the highest recorded temperature in Saskatoon was 36.7°C in 1941, while the lowest was 4.4°C in 2009. The greatest precipitation recorded was 18.3 mm in 1904​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the warm temperatures and sunny conditions, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended. Wearing sunglasses and applying sunscreen is essential to protect against the high UV index. A hat can provide additional protection from the sun.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Saskatoon, often called the “Paris of the Prairies,” enjoys long sunny days in the summer. The city is known for its vibrant cultural scene and numerous outdoor festivals, which thrive in the warm and sunny weather typical of July.