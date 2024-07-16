Current Weather Conditions in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake

As of 5:00 AM CDT, the conditions observed at Big Trout Lake Airport show a temperature of 10°C. The sky is cloudy, with a barometric pressure of 101.0 kPa and 99% humidity. Winds are coming from the northeast at 9 km/h, and visibility is at 16 km.

Detailed Forecast

Today (July 16, 2024):

The day will be mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h. The high will reach 18°C, with a moderate UV index of 5. Tonight, the skies will become partly cloudy, and the wind will lighten, becoming calm overnight. The low will be 7°C.

Tomorrow (July 17, 2024):

Expect sunny weather with a high of 23°C. The UV index will be high at 6. The night will have cloudy periods, with temperatures dropping to a low of 15°C.

Thursday (July 18, 2024):

The day will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27°C. In the evening, there will be cloudy periods with a 40% chance of showers, and the low will be 16°C.

Friday (July 19, 2024):

A mix of sun and cloud will persist, with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 25°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a low of 15°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this date, historical weather data for this region shows a wide range of temperatures and weather conditions, emphasizing the variability of weather in Northwestern Ontario. This data highlights the importance of being prepared for sudden changes in weather conditions.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the current and forecasted weather conditions, it is advisable to wear layers to stay warm during the cooler mornings and evenings. A waterproof jacket or umbrella will be helpful due to the chance of showers. Sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat are recommended for the sunny periods, especially on Wednesday and Thursday.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake are part of the beautiful and remote regions of Northwestern Ontario. These areas often experience significant weather variability, contributing to the unique and dynamic natural environment.