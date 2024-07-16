Clear Skies and Comfortable Temperatures in Greater Sudbury for July 16th

Current Weather Conditions in Greater Sudbury

Overview

Greater Sudbury is enjoying a pleasant mix of sun and cloud today, with temperatures expected to peak at a comfortable 25°C. This weather provides an ideal backdrop for outdoor activities, ensuring that residents and visitors can enjoy the summer season to its fullest.

Detailed Forecast

Today (July 16, 2024):

Expect a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day, with temperatures rising to a high of 25°C. Winds will be light, coming from the southwest at 20 km/h. The humidity level will make it feel slightly warmer but still comfortable. Tonight, the skies will clear, leading to a calm night with a low of 15°C.

Tomorrow (July 17, 2024):

Tomorrow promises another day of pleasant weather, with clear skies and a high of 26°C. The evening will remain clear, with temperatures dropping to around 14°C.

Upcoming Days:

Thursday (July 18, 2024): Sunny with a high of 27°C and a low of 15°C.

Sunny with a high of 27°C and a low of 15°C. Friday (July 19, 2024): Sunny with a high of 28°C and a low of 16°C.

Sunny with a high of 28°C and a low of 16°C. Saturday (July 20, 2024): A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24°C, and a 40% chance of showers in the evening with a low of 15°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this date, the highest temperature recorded in Greater Sudbury was 33.5°C in 2005, while the lowest was 8.3°C in 1954. The greatest precipitation recorded on this date was 24.2 mm in 1997, illustrating that while the current weather is favorable, Sudbury has seen a variety of conditions on this date in the past​​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the comfortable temperatures and mix of sun and cloud, lightweight clothing such as t-shirts and shorts are recommended. It’s also advisable to wear sunglasses and apply sunscreen when spending extended periods outdoors. Carrying a light jacket for the evening will ensure you stay warm as temperatures drop.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know that Sudbury is known for its unique geological features, including the Sudbury Basin, which is one of the largest impact craters on Earth? This geological history contributes to the area’s rich mineral resources and fascinating landscapes, making it a notable location for both science and tourism.