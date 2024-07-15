Winnipeg Homicide Investigation: WPS Seek Public Assistance

Important Notice

Incident Overview

Winnipeg – NEWS – On July 13, 2024, at approximately 11:47 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a soccer complex located in the 900 block of Waverley Street.

Upon arrival, officers from the West District and the Tactical Support Team discovered an unresponsive male with gunshot wounds. They provided immediate emergency medical care, and the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition but was pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as Mohamed Yusuf Abdullahi, a 22-year-old male from Winnipeg.

Investigation Details

The Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case. It has been determined that the victim had just finished playing soccer and was leaving the event when he was shot. Investigators believe this was not a random incident and are seeking assistance from the public.

Approximately 100 spectators were present during the game, and it’s possible that someone has valuable information that could help solve this case.

Request for Information

Anyone who observed suspicious activity or has photos or video footage of the event is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.