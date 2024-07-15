Thunder Bay Police Ongoing Investigation at Widnall Pool

Incident Number: TB24028408

Investigation Update

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service continues to investigate an incident that took place at the Art Widnall Pool on Minnesota Street over the weekend.

Emergency services, including officers from the Primary Response branch, responded to reports of a youth male in medical distress at the outdoor swimming pool just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 13. Pool staff and paramedics provided immediate assistance, and the male was transported to a local hospital. He has since been moved to a medical facility in southern Ontario for further treatment.

Investigative Efforts

The Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit are now involved in the ongoing investigation. Despite the public’s understandable concern, speculation circulating online may hinder the investigative process. The police are working diligently to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation, which involves interviewing multiple witnesses and documenting the scene meticulously.

Call for Information

The police urge anyone who was present at the pool during the incident or who has relevant information to contact investigators at (807) 684-1200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.