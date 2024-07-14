Weather Forecast for Northern Communities: Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake

Current Conditions and Detailed Forecast

Current Conditions

Observed at: Big Trout Lake Airport

Date: 4:11 AM CDT Sunday, 14 July 2024

Condition: Cloudy

Pressure: 100.8 kPa

Temperature: 16.5°C

Dew Point: 16.5°C

Humidity: 100%

Wind: E 5 km/h

Visibility: 16 km

Forecast for the Coming Days

Sunday, 14 July 2024

Morning to Afternoon: Mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will shift to the west at 30 km/h this morning. The high will reach 22°C with a humidex of 25. The UV index is 6, indicating high exposure.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the evening. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h. The low will be 13°C.

Monday, 15 July 2024

Day: Mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h, becoming light in the morning and then shifting to the north at 30 km/h late in the morning. The high will be 18°C with a UV index of 5, indicating moderate exposure.

Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. The low will be 10°C.

Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Day: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 17°C.

Night: Clearing skies with a low of 8°C.

Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Day: Sunny with a high of 21°C.

Night: Clear skies with a low of 15°C.

Thursday, 18 July 2024

Day: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28°C.

Night: Cloudy periods with a low of 16°C.

Historical Weather Data

Historical High: The record high temperature for today is 31°C.

The record low temperature for today is 7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With a mix of sun, clouds, and potential showers, layered clothing is recommended. A light jacket or sweater over a t-shirt will keep you comfortable throughout the day. Carry an umbrella or rain jacket for potential showers. Sunglasses and sunscreen are essential for the high UV index.

Health and Safety Tips

Hydration: Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, even in mild temperatures.

Apply sunscreen with a high SPF, and wear sunglasses to protect against UV rays.

Apply sunscreen with a high SPF, and wear sunglasses to protect against UV rays. Thunderstorm Awareness: Be prepared to seek shelter during thunderstorms to avoid lightning and heavy rain.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The remote northern communities of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake experience a subarctic climate, characterized by long, cold winters and short, mild summers, making the summer weather quite variable.