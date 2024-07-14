Vermilion Bay and Dryden Weather Outlook: Sunshine with a Chance of Showers

Current Conditions and Detailed Forecast

Current Conditions

Observed at: Dryden Airport

Date: 4:00 AM CDT Sunday, 14 July 2024

Condition: Clear

Pressure: 101.1 kPa

Temperature: 17.4°C

Dew Point: 17.4°C

Humidity: 100%

Wind: W 9 km/h

Visibility: 13 km

Forecast for the Coming Days

Sunday, 14 July 2024

Morning to Afternoon: Expect sunny skies with fog patches dissipating this morning. Winds will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high will reach 25°C with a humidex of 28. The UV index is 7, indicating high exposure.

Tonight: Clear skies early, with increasing cloudiness late this evening and a 30% chance of showers overnight. There is a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h, becoming light in the evening. The low will be 15°C.

Monday, 15 July 2024

Day: Rain ending in the afternoon, then cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon, with rainfall amounts between 10 to 20 mm. Winds will become northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h early in the afternoon. The high will be 20°C with a UV index of 4, indicating moderate exposure.

Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. The low will be 12°C.

Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Day: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 18°C.

Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. The low will be 11°C.

Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Day: Sunny with a high of 22°C.

Night: Clear skies with a low of 13°C.

Thursday, 18 July 2024

Day: Sunny and warm, with temperatures peaking at 28°C.

Night: Clear skies with a low of 16°C.

Historical Weather Data

Historical High: The record high temperature for today is 30°C.

The record high temperature for today is 30°C. Historical Low: The record low temperature for today is 8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With a mix of sun, clouds, and potential showers, layered clothing is recommended. A light jacket or sweater over a t-shirt will keep you comfortable throughout the day. Carry an umbrella or rain jacket for potential showers. Sunglasses and sunscreen are essential for the high UV index.

Health and Safety Tips

Hydration: Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, especially during warmer temperatures.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, especially during warmer temperatures. Sun Protection: Apply sunscreen with a high SPF, and wear sunglasses to protect against UV rays.

Apply sunscreen with a high SPF, and wear sunglasses to protect against UV rays. Thunderstorm Awareness: Be prepared to seek shelter during thunderstorms to avoid lightning and heavy rain.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Vermilion Bay and Dryden are known for their beautiful lakes and outdoor recreational activities. The area’s weather can vary greatly, making it essential to stay prepared for both sunshine and showers.