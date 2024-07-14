Update 1: Former President Trump Injured in Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally

Butler, PA – Former President Donald Trump was injured during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening in what the FBI is calling an assassination attempt. The Secret Service reported that the gunman, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, was killed on the scene, along with at least one audience member. Two other attendees are critically injured.

Trump confirmed on social media that he was grazed by a bullet on the “upper part of my right ear.” He was quickly escorted off the stage with blood on his face. The Secret Service has confirmed that the former president is now safe.

Authorities say Crooks fired multiple shots from a rooftop near the rally venue before being neutralized by Secret Service agents. The incident left the scene in chaos, with eyewitnesses describing it as “pure insanity.”

President Joe Biden condemned the attack and expressed his relief that Trump was unharmed. After the incident, Biden returned to the White House from Delaware to stay updated on the situation and law enforcement briefings.

