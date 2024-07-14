Thunder Bay Weather: Heat Warning Persists, Cooler Airmass Expected Tomorrow

Current Conditions and Detailed Forecast

Current Conditions

Observed at: Thunder Bay Airport

Date: 5:00 AM EDT Sunday, 14 July 2024

Condition: Mainly Clear

Pressure: 100.9 kPa (falling)

Temperature: 17.2°C

Dew Point: 17.2°C

Humidity: 100%

Wind: W 4 km/h

Visibility: 24 km

Heat Warning in Effect

A heat event continues to grip Thunder Bay, with daytime highs reaching near 29°C and humidex values up to 36. Nighttime will offer little respite, with minimum temperatures expected to stay around 18°C. A cooler airmass is forecasted to arrive on Monday, bringing some relief.

The Widnall Pool will be closed on Sunday. Police are investigating an incident.

Detailed Forecast

Sunday, 14 July 2024

Morning to Afternoon: The day will start mainly cloudy with fog patches dissipating in the morning. Skies will clear early in the afternoon. Winds will shift to the west at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. The high temperature will be 29°C, with a humidex of 32. The UV index is 7, indicating high exposure.

Evening to Night: Expect clear skies tonight. Winds will continue from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, but will become light in the evening. The low temperature will be 14°C.

Monday, 15 July 2024

Morning to Afternoon: The day will start with a mix of sun and clouds, becoming cloudy late in the morning. Rain is expected in the afternoon, with a risk of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts will range from 15 to 25 mm. Winds will become southeast at 20 km/h in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 20°C. The UV index is 4, indicating moderate exposure.

Evening to Night: The sky will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. The low temperature will be 14°C.

Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Day: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. The high temperature will be 21°C.

Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. The low temperature will be 11°C.

Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Day: Sunny with a high of 23°C.

Night: Clear skies with a low of 9°C.

Thursday, 18 July 2024

Day: Sunny and warm, with temperatures reaching a high of 26°C.

Night: Clear skies with a low of 12°C.

Health and Safety Tips

Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health. To reduce your risk:

Hydration: Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty, to decrease your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration.

Historical Weather Data

Historical High: The record high temperature for today is 33°C.

The record high temperature for today is 33°C. Historical Low: The record low temperature for today is 7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With high temperatures and humidity, wear light and breathable clothing, such as cotton or linen. Sunscreen, sunglasses, and a wide-brimmed hat are essential for protection against high UV exposure. Keep hydrated and seek shade during peak sun hours.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay experiences significant temperature variations, with summers reaching highs comparable to southern regions and winters bringing extreme cold. This diversity makes Thunder Bay’s weather patterns unique and challenging.