Thunder Bay – Missing Person Peyton SMITH 25 years of age

THUNDER BAY – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Peyton SMITH, 25 years old.

Peyton was last seen on July 11, 2024, at about 2000 hours in the area of Vickers Street North.

Peyton is described as an Indigenous female, standing about five feet four inches tall with a thin build. Peyton has shoulder length straight brown hair with dyed blonde portions and brown eyes. Peyton has several tattoos and a pierced left eyebrow.

Peyton was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black top and white shoes that had red markings on them.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.