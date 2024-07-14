Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook: Partly Cloudy with Clearing Skies

Current Conditions and Detailed Forecast

Current Conditions

Observed at: Sioux Lookout Airport

Date: 4:00 AM CDT Sunday, 14 July 2024

Condition: Partly Cloudy

Pressure: 101.0 kPa (falling)

Temperature: 18.0°C

Dew Point: 18.0°C

Humidity: 100%

Wind: WNW 8 km/h

Visibility: 24 km

Forecast for the Coming Days

Sunday, 14 July 2024

Morning to Afternoon: Expect clearing early this morning with fog patches dissipating. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high will reach 24°C with a humidex of 27. The UV index is 7, indicating high exposure.

Tonight: Clear skies will start the night, with increasing cloudiness near midnight and a 30% chance of showers overnight. There is a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h, becoming light late in the evening. The low will be 15°C.

Monday, 15 July 2024

Day: Rain ending in the afternoon, then cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon, with rainfall amounts between 10 to 20 mm. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h, becoming light in the morning and shifting to the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon. The high will be 19°C with a UV index of 4, indicating moderate exposure.

Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. The low will be 12°C.

Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Day: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 19°C.

Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. The low will be 8°C.

Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Day: Sunny with a high of 22°C.

Night: Clear skies with a low of 11°C.

Thursday, 18 July 2024

Day: Sunny and warm, with temperatures peaking at 28°C.

Night: Clear skies with a low of 15°C.

Historical Weather Data

Historical High: The record high temperature for today is 31°C.

The record high temperature for today is 31°C. Historical Low: The record low temperature for today is 6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With a mix of sun, clouds, and potential showers, layered clothing is recommended. A light jacket or sweater over a t-shirt will keep you comfortable throughout the day. Carry an umbrella or rain jacket for potential showers. Sunglasses and sunscreen are essential for the high UV index.

Health and Safety Tips

Hydration: Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, especially during warmer temperatures.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, especially during warmer temperatures. Sun Protection: Apply sunscreen with a high SPF, and wear sunglasses to protect against UV rays.

Apply sunscreen with a high SPF, and wear sunglasses to protect against UV rays. Thunderstorm Awareness: Be prepared to seek shelter during thunderstorms to avoid lightning and heavy rain.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sioux Lookout is known as the “Hub of the North” due to its strategic location for transportation and its connection to numerous northern communities.