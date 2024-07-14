Nipigon Weather Outlook: A Mix of Sun, Clouds, and Showers

Current Conditions and Detailed Forecast

Current Conditions

Observed at: Nipigon Weather Station

Date: 3:00 AM EDT Sunday, 14 July 2024

Condition: Not observed

Pressure: 101.5 kPa (steady)

Temperature: 15.2°C

Dew Point: 11.0°C

Humidity: 77%

Wind: Calm

Visibility: 20 km

Forecast for the Coming Days

Sunday, 14 July 2024

Morning to Afternoon: Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. There is a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon, with a risk of thunderstorms. The high will reach 23°C with a UV index of 6, indicating moderate exposure. Winds will be light from the southwest at 10-15 km/h.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in the evening. The sky will clear before morning. The low will be 12°C.

Monday, 15 July 2024

Day: Mainly sunny with temperatures rising to a high of 25°C. The UV index will be 7, indicating high exposure.

Night: Increasing cloudiness with a low of 14°C.

Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Day: Partly sunny with a high of 26°C.

Night: Clear skies with a low of 15°C.

Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Day: Another sunny day with a high of 27°C.

Night: Clear conditions with a low of 16°C.

Thursday, 18 July 2024

Day: Sunny and warm, with temperatures peaking at 28°C.

Night: Clear skies with a low of 17°C.

Historical Weather Data

Historical High: The record high temperature for today is 31°C.

Historical Low: The record low temperature for today is 6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With a mix of sun and clouds and the chance of showers, layered clothing is recommended. A light jacket or sweater over a t-shirt will keep you comfortable throughout the day. Carry an umbrella or rain jacket for potential showers. Sunglasses and sunscreen are essential for the high UV index.

Health and Safety Tips

Hydration: Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, even in mild temperatures.

Sun Protection: Apply sunscreen with a high SPF, and wear sunglasses to protect against UV rays.

Apply sunscreen with a high SPF, and wear sunglasses to protect against UV rays. Thunderstorm Awareness: Be prepared to seek shelter during thunderstorms to avoid lightning and heavy rain.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Nipigon, located at the top of Lake Superior, is known for its stunning natural beauty and fishing opportunities. The town experiences a variety of weather patterns due to its proximity to the lake.