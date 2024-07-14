Kenora and Surrounding Cottage Country Weather Outlook: Sunshine and Showers

Current Conditions and Detailed Forecast

Current Conditions

Observed at: Kenora Airport

Date: 4:00 AM CDT Sunday, 14 July 2024

Condition: Partly Cloudy

Pressure: 101.2 kPa (falling)

Temperature: 17.6°C

Dew Point: 15.6°C

Humidity: 88%

Wind: NNW 9 km/h

Visibility: 32 km

Forecast for the Coming Days

Sunday, 14 July 2024

Morning to Afternoon: Expect sunny skies with fog patches dissipating this morning. Winds will become northwest at 20 km/h this morning. The high will reach 24°C with a humidex of 28. The UV index is 7, indicating high exposure.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers overnight and a risk of a thunderstorm. The low will be 16°C.

Monday, 15 July 2024

Day: Periods of rain ending in the afternoon, then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Winds will become northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. The high will be 22°C with a humidex of 26. The UV index is 6, indicating high exposure.

Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. The low will be 13°C.

Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Day: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 20°C.

Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. The low will be 12°C.

Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Day: Sunny with a high of 23°C.

Night: Clear skies with a low of 16°C.

Thursday, 18 July 2024

Day: Sunny and warm, with temperatures peaking at 26°C.

Night: Clear skies with a low of 18°C.

Historical Weather Data

Historical High: The record high temperature for today is 32°C.

The record high temperature for today is 32°C. Historical Low: The record low temperature for today is 8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With a mix of sun, clouds, and potential showers, layered clothing is recommended. A light jacket or sweater over a t-shirt will keep you comfortable throughout the day. Carry an umbrella or rain jacket for potential showers. Sunglasses and sunscreen are essential for the high UV index.

Health and Safety Tips

Hydration: Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, especially during warmer temperatures.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, especially during warmer temperatures. Sun Protection: Apply sunscreen with a high SPF, and wear sunglasses to protect against UV rays.

Apply sunscreen with a high SPF, and wear sunglasses to protect against UV rays. Thunderstorm Awareness: Be prepared to seek shelter during thunderstorms to avoid lightning and heavy rain.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Kenora, located on the shores of Lake of the Woods, is a popular destination for boating and fishing enthusiasts. The area’s weather is influenced by the lake, bringing a mix of sunny and rainy days in the summer.