Fort Frances, Atikokan, and Quetico Weather Outlook: Sunny Days and Showery Nights

Current Conditions and Detailed Forecast

Current Conditions

Observed at: Fort Frances

Date: 4:00 AM CDT Sunday, 14 July 2024

Condition: Not observed

Pressure: 101.2 kPa (falling)

Temperature: 16.4°C

Dew Point: 15.5°C

Humidity: 95%

Wind: SSW 2 km/h

Forecast for the Coming Days

Sunday, 14 July 2024

Morning to Afternoon: Expect clearing skies this morning with fog patches dissipating. Winds will shift to the north at 20 km/h this morning. The high will reach 26°C with a humidex of 31. The UV index is 7, indicating high exposure.

Tonight: Clear skies this evening, then becoming partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers overnight. There is a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h, becoming light early in the evening. The low will be 16°C.

Monday, 15 July 2024

Day: Rain ending in the afternoon, then cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon, with rainfall amounts between 10 to 20 mm. Winds will become northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. The high will be 22°C with a humidex of 25. The UV index is 5, indicating moderate exposure.

Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. The low will be 13°C.

Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Day: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 21°C.

Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. The low will be 12°C.

Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Day: Sunny with a high of 23°C.

Night: Clear skies with a low of 11°C.

Thursday, 18 July 2024

Day: Sunny and warm, with temperatures peaking at 26°C.

Night: Clear skies with a low of 14°C.

Historical Weather Data

Historical High: The record high temperature for today is 32°C.

Historical Low: The record low temperature for today is 7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With a mix of sun, clouds, and potential showers, layered clothing is recommended. A light jacket or sweater over a t-shirt will keep you comfortable throughout the day. Carry an umbrella or rain jacket for potential showers. Sunglasses and sunscreen are essential for the high UV index.

Health and Safety Tips

Hydration: Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, especially during warmer temperatures.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, especially during warmer temperatures. Sun Protection: Apply sunscreen with a high SPF, and wear sunglasses to protect against UV rays.

Apply sunscreen with a high SPF, and wear sunglasses to protect against UV rays. Thunderstorm Awareness: Be prepared to seek shelter during thunderstorms to avoid lightning and heavy rain.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Fort Frances is located on the Canada-United States border, and its proximity to large bodies of water like Rainy Lake influences its weather patterns, often bringing varied conditions throughout the summer.