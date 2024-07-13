Weekend Weather Outlook for Vermilion Bay, Dryden, Eagle Lake, and Wabigoon

Current Weather and Forecast

Today’s Weather

As of 6:12 AM CDT at Dryden Airport, the current temperature is 18.1°C with light rain. The dew point is 16.3°C, and the humidity is high at 89%. Winds are coming from the south-southwest at 13 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.5 kPa. Visibility is 16 km.

The forecast for today predicts a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will become southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h this morning, then shift to the north at 20 km/h this afternoon. The high will be 28°C, with a humidex value of 34. The UV index is expected to be 7, which is high.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the evening and a risk of thunderstorms early on. Fog patches will develop late in the evening. Winds will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h, becoming light late in the evening. The low will be 18°C.

Sunday’s Weather

Sunday will be sunny initially, becoming a mix of sun and clouds in the morning. Winds will become northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, in the morning, then become light in the afternoon. The high will be 25°C, with a humidex value of 28 and a UV index of 7. Sunday night will be clear with a low of 17°C.

Monday’s Weather

Monday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 19°C. The night will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Tuesday’s Weather

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 18°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Health and Safety Tips

With the heat and humidity, it’s crucial to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water regularly, even before feeling thirsty. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day to minimize heat exposure. Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Historical Weather Data

For July 13th, the highest recorded temperature in the region was 36.8°C in 1988, and the lowest was 3.1°C in 1997. The greatest precipitation recorded on this date was 11.6 mm in 1996.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the high temperatures and potential thunderstorms, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended. Carrying an umbrella or a light rain jacket would be wise for the afternoon and evening showers. Sunscreen and a hat are essential to protect against the high UV index during sunny periods.

Fun Weather Trivia

The areas of Vermilion Bay, Dryden, Eagle Lake, and Wabigoon are known for their variable weather patterns, experiencing everything from intense summer heat to thunderstorms, making it an exciting region for weather enthusiasts.