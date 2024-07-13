Weekend Weather Forecast for Sault Ste. Marie

Saturday’s Weather

Sault Ste. Marie will experience sunny conditions on Saturday with a high of 23°C. Winds will be light, making it a pleasant day for outdoor activities. As the evening approaches, expect some clouds to move in, with a 40% chance of showers overnight and a low temperature of 15°C. This slight change in weather might bring a refreshing coolness after the day’s warmth.

Sunday’s Weather

Sunday continues the trend with sunny skies and a high of 24°C. As the day progresses, there’s a slight chance of clouds and potential showers in the evening, bringing the temperature down to 15°C at night. This mix of sun and potential evening rain will keep the weather dynamic and interesting throughout the weekend.

Historical Weather Data

For July 13th and 14th, Sault Ste. Marie has an average high of around 24°C and an average low of about 11°C. The record high for these dates was 32.9°C set in 2006, while the lowest temperature recorded was 1.1°C in 1945. The greatest precipitation recorded on these dates was 27.7 mm in 1963.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With sunny and warm conditions during the day, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended. As there’s a chance of showers in the evening, carrying an umbrella or a light rain jacket would be wise. Sunscreen and sunglasses are essential for daytime protection against the high UV index.

Fun Weather Trivia

Sault Ste. Marie is known for its variable summer weather, which can range from sunny and warm to cool and rainy within a short span. This variability makes it a fascinating place for weather enthusiasts and ensures that residents and visitors alike experience a bit of everything during the summer months.