Weather Forecast for Northern Communities: Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake

Current Weather and Forecast

Current Conditions

As of 6:34 AM CDT at Big Trout Lake Airport, the temperature is 17.5°C with cloudy skies. The dew point is 17.2°C, and the humidity is very high at 98%. Winds are from the southwest at 5 km/h, and visibility is 16 km. The barometric pressure is 101.0 kPa.

Today’s Weather

Today’s forecast includes cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. The high will be 24°C with a humidex value of 31. The UV index is expected to be 5, indicating moderate UV radiation levels.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. The low will be 16°C.

Sunday’s Weather

Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance of showers and the risk of thunderstorms. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h, becoming light late in the morning. The high will be 23°C with a humidex value of 26, and the UV index will be 6, which is high. Sunday night will have cloudy periods with a low of 12°C.

Monday’s Weather

Monday will be cloudy with a high of 17°C. The night will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 10°C.

Tuesday’s Weather

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 17°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a low of 11°C.

Health and Safety Tips

With the high humidity and potential thunderstorms, it’s important to stay prepared for sudden weather changes. Carry an umbrella or rain jacket to stay dry during showers. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, especially during the warm and humid conditions.

Historical Weather Data

For July 13th, the highest recorded temperature in these regions was 36.8°C in 1988, and the lowest was 3.1°C in 1997. The greatest precipitation recorded on this date was 11.6 mm in 1996.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the warm temperatures and potential for rain, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended. Carrying an umbrella or a light rain jacket would be wise for the afternoon and evening showers. Sunscreen is essential to protect against the moderate to high UV index during sunny periods.

Fun Weather Trivia

Northern communities like Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake experience significant weather variations, from intense summer heat to cold winters, making them interesting areas for weather enthusiasts.