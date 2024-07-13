Thunder Bay Border Cats Double Header Saturday!

Thunder Bay Border Cats: An Epic Road Trip Concludes!

The Thunder Bay Border Cats wrapped up their thrilling six-game road trip with a solid 4-2 record, despite a tough 15-8 loss to the Waterloo Bucks on Thursday night at Riverfront Stadium. This drops the Cats’ second-half record to 7-3 and brings their overall tally to 25-19.

Game Highlights

The Bucks were holding a 6-4 lead by the halfway mark and sealed the deal with a six-run explosion in the fifth inning, earning a split in the four-game series. But let’s talk about the star of the show—Sam Stem from Gonzaga University! This left fielder had an unforgettable night at the plate, achieving the rare feat of hitting for the cycle! Stem went an impressive 4-for-4, scored three runs, and boosted his batting average to .324. He singled in the second, doubled in the fourth, tripled in the sixth, and capped it off with a two-run homer in the eighth! What a performance!

Thomas Cooper from Valparaiso University and Trey Fikes from Three Rivers College also shone brightly, each collecting two hits. The Border Cats ended the game with a total of 13 hits, while the Bucks tallied 14. Dylan Mulcahy from Stephen F. Austin State University started for the Cats, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits over four innings, with four walks and three strikeouts, evening his record at 1-1.

Road Woes and Upcoming Excitement

The excitement didn’t end there, folks! The team bus ran into some mechanical trouble shortly after leaving Waterloo, Iowa, late Thursday night. With an 850-kilometre journey back to Thunder Bay, the Cats won’t make it back in time for the scheduled 6:35pm game tonight.

But fear not, fans! The Cats and the Loggers will go head-to-head in a doubleheader on Saturday, July 13, starting at 4:05pm ET. Both games are set for seven innings, with a one-hour intermission featuring a rocking country concert by Pretty Ugly on the Wakefield Oil Change Plus/OPS Party Deck.

Fans holding tickets dated Friday, July 12, can redeem them for any other 2024 regular season game, including Saturday’s doubleheader. It’s a single admission event, subject to same seat availability. Don’t miss out!